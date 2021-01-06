Protests at capitols nationwide; Olympia, Salem included

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state capitol buildings in Washington and Oregon on Wednesday saw hundreds of people showing their support for President Donald Trump.

In Salem, during a protest, Oregon State Police said there was “mutual combat by opposing groups” on Capitol grounds; police declared it an “unlawful assembly” and made an arrest.

Crowd says they will not obey “unlawful” orders to leave. OSP saying impact munitions to be used if crowd doesn’t leave. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/orj1tw4wGf — Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) January 6, 2021

“Occupy the Capitol” protest in Salem, Oregon pic.twitter.com/LNmwrYzt8j — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) January 6, 2021

One arrest for harassment & disorderly conduct.

OSP has declared this event an unlawful assembly. You must disperse the @OregonCapitol area immediately. Failure to do so may subject you to arrest and/or use of force; to include impact munitions and riot control agents https://t.co/PqUfUDkUr9 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) January 6, 2021

#policeadvisory #salemorgon UPD 1405: SPD special teams are supporting @ORStatePolice crowd management teams addressing the mutual combat by opposing groups occurring on the Capitol grounds. Please avoid the area. Motorists should find alternative routes until further notice. pic.twitter.com/5w2zDxSh92 — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) January 6, 2021

At state capitols: • In Atlanta, officers escort Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

• In Santa Fe, lawmakers evacuated.

• In Denver, city buildings closed.

• In Salem, an effigy burns.

• In Phoenix, a guillotine.https://t.co/PgBHEVXlmR — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 6, 2021

In Olympia, demonstrators called their rally “Operation Occupy the Capitol.” Reporters and witnesses there reported earlier this afternoon on social media that the gathering was peaceful. However, one journalist tweeted that she was threatened by an armed man.

Man with a gun just told me + another journalist that media isn’t wanted here, that he pepper-sprayed members of the media earlier, and we have 5 min to leave. Later said “We’re going to shoot you f***ing dead in the next year.” This vid is all I got as he reached at my phone. pic.twitter.com/yNDgGVx6cT — Sara Gentzler (@SaraGentzler) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile in Olympia, a pro-Trump rally is underway. pic.twitter.com/qtK1dHqDI0 — KOMO News (@komonews) January 6, 2021

Pro-Trump demonstrators forced evacuations in at least two states.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, cheers rang out from demonstrators in reaction to the news that supporters of President Donald Trump had stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In Georgia and Oklahoma, some demonstrators carried guns.

New Mexico state police evacuated staff from a statehouse building that includes the governor’s and secretary of state’s offices as a precaution shortly after hundreds of flag-waving supporters arrived in a vehicle caravan and on horseback. A spokesperson for the governor´s office says there was no indication of threats at the statehouse.

The staff of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was sent home as several hundred pro-Trump demonstrators rallied outside the Capitol, though the demonstration remained relatively calm.

A brief scuffle between pro-Trump demonstrators, who included members of the Proud Boys, and counterprotesters broke out in Columbus, Ohio, but there was no immediate threat to the Capitol.

In Washington, DC, a riot at the US Capitol building forced lawmakers to evacuate and put a pause on the Electoral College vote. One woman was shot and killed.

Police worked to disperse the crowd. They were using tear gas and percussion grenades to begin clearing pro-Trump protesters from Capitol grounds ahead of a District of Columbia curfew.

Shortly before 3 p.m. PST, officials declared the US Capitol ‘secure’ — nearly four hours after the violent pro-Trump occupiers disrupted the electoral count.

The district’s police chief said at least 13 people were arrested, and five firearms had been recovered during the pro-Trump protests. At least one explosive device was found near the U.S. Capitol.

