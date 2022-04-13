Providence settles $22.7 million lawsuit over unnecessary surgeries

Largest-ever healthcare fraud settlement in Eastern Washington

by Emily Goodell

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Providence Health and Services Washington has agreed to pay $22.7 million to resolve allegations that it fraudulently billed federal health care programs for unnecessary surgeries that put hundreds of patients’ lives at risk.

“We’re reaching this resolution because Providence should have worked faster and done more to keep our patients safe,” said Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

According to the settlement agreement, two neurosurgeons at St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla falsified and exaggerated patient diagnoses between 2013 and 2018 to justify performing surgeries that were more complex and risky than medically appropriate.

Through this “over-operating,” one neurosurgeon reportedly made $2.5 million to $2.9 million per year between 2014 and 2017 — with Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs footing the bill.

“When doctors, hospitals and health care providers make care decisions based on how much they can bill, instead of what is best for the patient, the lives and health of patients are put in danger,” Waldref said.

St. Mary’s medical staff warned Providence about risky surgeries, health care fraud

Providence did not admit to any liability in the settlement, but did agree to the basic facts of the case, including that members of its medical staff warned them about the potential health care fraud and risk to patients.

“Our office was not comfortable with permitting providence to simply deny everything, cut a check and walk away,” Waldref said. “Providence officers were aware of the concerns that the medical staff raised, and in fact, that these neurosurgeons were engaging in fraud, hurting patients and putting patients health and life at risk.”

According to court documents, the former medical director of the hospital’s neurosurgery department reported the two doctors after reviewing their case files and recommended their employment be terminated.

Waldref said when Providence eventually performed independent reviews of the neurosurgeons, instead of firing them, officials placed them on administrative leave and allowed them to resign.

“[Providence] did not report either neurosurgeon to appropriate state or federal regulatory bodies who are responsible for safeguarding patient safety and that meant that these physicians were able to go on operating elsewhere,” Waldref said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of the surgeons named in the lawsuit is still living in Washington state, but his medical license is suspended and he is not currently practicing.

Authorities said the other surgeon has left the state, but since he is currently practicing elsewhere, they’ve provided his information to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Whistleblower who filed federal lawsuit awarded $4 million from the settlement

Federal authorities learned about the health care fraud allegations when a whistleblower — later identified as the former neurosurgery director who recommended the doctors be fired — filed a False Claims Act complaint against Providence in 2020.

Under the False Claims Act, the federal government is required to investigate the claims made in complaint and decide whether to intervene and take over the action, or let the whistleblower go forward with the lawsuit on behalf of the U.S. and let them share in the settlement.

“In this case, as the False Claims Act provides, the whistleblower will receive over $4 million of the settlement amount,” Waldref said.

Waldref said about half of the settlement will go toward repaying Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs for the fraudulent billing and the remainder will go to the federal treasury, with 3% allocated toward further enforcement efforts.

“While I’m extremely concerned about Providence, its conduct and its failure to act more quickly and more aggressively to protect its patients and the community, I want to give Providence credit for stepping up during our investigation and providing its full cooperation,” Waldref said.

Providence agrees to overhaul quality care, patient safety policies

In addition to paying out the largest-ever health care fraud settlement in Eastern Washington, Providence has also agreed to a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General.

Waldref said the agreement requires Providence to implement a more robust quality care program that includes training and employing personnel to ensure compliance and patient care and prevent future incidents of health care fraud.

The health care system — which operates 51 hospitals in the western U.S. — will also have to retain independent experts to perform annual reviews of Providence’s billing and quality systems.

“These improvements and safeguards are not limited to St. Mary’s, but will have benefits system-wide, meaning that we will all benefit from these increased protections,” Waldref said.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to Providence officials for comment on the settlement and received the following statement via email:

“After fully cooperating with an investigation into two former spine surgeons at St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Providence reached a settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Washington. Providence placed the two surgeons on leave after questions about their practices arose, and they left Providence in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Quality and safety are our top priorities at Providence, and we take any allegations relating to quality of care very seriously. Although the events in question occurred at one Providence hospital in the southeast region of Washington state, we initiated a broad and comprehensive internal review of our policies, practices and procedures to ensure robust compliance with government requirements and the delivery of high-quality care. This unfortunate episode has reinforced our commitment to continuous quality improvement and highlighted the importance of our mission. We are committed to taking specific, concrete actions to ensure this isolated incident in Walla Walla does not happen again. Providence has strong existing protocols and safeguards to ensure we deliver quality care and make continuous improvements that further enhance those protocols and safeguards. We have already taken swift action to implement the terms of the corporate integrity agreement that we have reached with the U.S. Department of Health’s Office of the Inspector General.”

KAPP-KVEW also reached out to Kadlec Regional Medical Center — which is also affiliated with Providence — and was provided with the following statement:

“Kadlec is not included in the Corporate Integrity Agreement, but we are consistently evaluating our safety and compliance policies and procedures and are committed to our mission of providing safe and compassionate care.”

