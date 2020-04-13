Providence St. Mary Foundation, community partners deliver art kits to people quarantined in Walla Walla

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — For COVID-19 patients recovering at home, or those who are awaiting test results and forced to self-quarantine, the isolation and the unknown can be scary and depressing. Through the group effort of members of the Walla Walla community, these patients will have a special gift delivered straight to their doorstep.

“I really have a strong feeling around the visceral quality of art,” said August Sparks Farnum, the local artist that helped launch this endeavor. “You can Google flow theory, self-transcendence and how doing these kinds of things actually helps you deal with pain.”

Sparks Farnum is a Walla Walla resident and a fifth generation artist. She has a passion for fusing art and medicine, which is what led her to the master’s degree she is currently pursuing at the University of Florida. It also led her to this project.

“Maybe it was the schoolwork and maybe the conversations I was having,” she said. “I kept thinking about the patient not feeling seen.”

Those ideas were circulating right before the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, her initial idea has turned into something more tangible – art kit delivery.

“Art kits was a bit unique for us; not something we had previously been involved in,” said Lindsey Oldridge, chief philanthropy officer of the Providence St. Mary Foundation. “But Augusta presented a lot of research and data that shows a link between art and health, and we thought it was the right fit.”

Oldridge’s foundation provided $3,000 to fund 350 kits and provide a small compensation for some of the other artists that are involved.

The kits are simple – featuring items like clothespins, string, crayons. Each kit also comes with a prompt from one of the artists to help get the creative juices flowing.

“In most interface with healthcare it’s how you feel, what is your temperature…it’s just all those physical things,” said Becky Betts, manager of Population Health with the Providence Medical Group. “The art kits we’re getting in their hand are ministering in another type of way.”

Betts’ team is in charge of overseeing a registry of COVID-19 patients or those awaiting test results. They’ve been conducting hours of phone outreach ever since the outbreak began.

“In our conversations we do hear desperation, anxiety, fear and boredom,” she said. “This gives people something to do, and it gives the message that we not only care about your physical health but your emotional and mental health.”

Once the art kits are assembled, Sparks Farnum delivers them to Providence St. Mary Medical Center before they are distributed to homes by Betts and her team.

“Crisis usually invites innovation of a rapid sort,” said Betts, who noted how proud she was at the capability of the community to put something like this together in such a short amount of time.

Through the teamwork and combined passion of the three women – and many others – those under quarantine in Walla Walla can now have something small to look forward to and take their mind off of the current situation.

“I can only imagine and put myself in the shoes of someone who is awaiting test results and isolating at home,” said Oldridge. “I think that’s the audience we’re hoping to reach and to just bring a little bit of hope during this uncertain time.”

