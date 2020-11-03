Providence St. Mary Medical Center signs contract with Walla Walla County to provide quarantine housing

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County has signed a contract with Providence St. Mary Medical Center to

provide COVID-19 quarantine housing for those that can’t safely isolate at home.

The Providence Southgate Medical Park main building, which is the former Walla Walla General Hospital, will be used to provide the voluntary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. The unit will act like a small motel for those that can’t quarantine on their own but aren’t sick enough to require hospitalization.

RELATED: Providence St. Mary Foundation, community partners deliver art kits to people quarantined in Walla Walla

Providence stepped forward after a location that Walla Walla County previously used for quarantine housing became no longer available. The design of the former Walla Walla General Hospital allows Providence to offer the service without impacting other services at Southgate.

According to the Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the 400 wing is deep inside the building and well-removed from outpatient services, patients and caregivers who work in the clinics. It also has a separate air handling

system isolated from the rest of the building.

The unit also is separate from the 300 wing, which has been set up for COVID-19 hospital overflow if needed.

The 400 wing can hold up to 27 people. After residents are escorted to the unit, they will remain quarantined in their rooms.

The county, in collaboration with Population Health and the St. Mary café, will provide meals, support and

medical assistance to the residents. Full-time security also will be on site at all times.