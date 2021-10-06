Pasco SD to hold procession Saturday honoring slain bus driver

PASCO, Wash. — Officials with the Pasco School District (PSD) are holding a bus procession on Saturday in honor of 72-year-old Richard Lenhart’s memory.

Lenhart, a bus driver for the district, passed away a couple of weeks ago after a man stabbed him multiple times while on the job.

The procession will start at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Ave. and Lewis St., a news release said. It’ll then continue down 10th Ave. past Longfellow Elementary and then turn right on Sylvester St.

“The buses will continue east down Sylvester Street, before turning left on 1st Avenue. From there, the parade will continue along 1st Avenue until it turns into Court Street and then intersects with 4th Avenue. The buses will then turn right onto 4th Avenue and proceed north to the PSD Bus Garage on Stearman Avenue,” the release said.

Buses from the PSD and other neighboring school districts, and the Pasco Police and Pasco Fire departments will participate.

If you’re interested in attending, officials recommend lining the sidewalks along 10th Ave. from Clark St. to Sylvester St. or along Sylvester St. from 10th Ave. to 1st Ave.

You can also donate to the Lenhart Family by visiting any Community First Bank location in the Tri-Cities. Please reference the last four digits of the account number, which are 0629.

Community First Bank Locations:

-4720 Broadmoor Boulevard

-6401 W. Clearwater Avenue

-1060 Jadwin Avenue

A memorial service for Richard Lenhart is also planned for October 23rd, the release said. This article will be updated when more details are available.

