Public hearing held for SB 5096

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dozens of Washingtonians spoke Thursday night in a public hearing of Senate Bill 5096, a capital gains tax.

George Cicotte from The Cicotte Law Firm in the Tri-Cities told KAPP-KVEW the bill lumps capital gain into three categories: Intangible, Real Estate, and Tangible.

Senate Bill 5096 would put a 9% tax on property sale profits.

The public hearing on TVW began at 4:00 p.m. and finished around 6:30 p.m.

Cicotte told KAPP-KVEW that if passed, it could potentially impact many people in the Tri-Cities.

“It’s going to impact people in two ways, it’s going to impact the people who pay the tax, and it’s going to impact people who are employed by people who pay the tax,” said Cicotte.

Many people, including Tim Eyman, voiced their opposition to the bill.

“Once this pandora’s box is opened, income taxes imposed on some of us, it will quickly be morphed into an income tax on all of us,” said Eyman.

