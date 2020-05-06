Pullman City Councilman suggests people avoid COVID-19 testing to increase chance of reopening businesses

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman City Councilman Al Sorenson wants local businesses to reopen as soon as possible and suggested that people avoid being tested for COVID-19 as a way to speed up that process.

According to Pullman Radio, the city council discussed the coronavirus and reopening the local economy during their online meeting Tuesday.

Governor Jay Inslee announced his “Safe Start” plan earlier this week. Under the plan, some small counties may have the opportunity to advance through the phases of Washington’s reopening plan faster than others, should they meet certain requirements.

Counties can request to do so if there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a three-week span.

Whitman County, which includes Pullman, has gone 13 days without a new confirmed case.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Sorenson said that people should avoid getting tested to ensure there are no new confirmed cases in that 21-day window.

“If we have one new case reported tomorrow, we go back to day one. This three-week waiting period of no new cases makes me think that maybe we shouldn’t get tested,” Sorenson said. “We’re all adults, right? We all have our own decision-making process. And if you don’t feel comfortable going out, then stay home. But let our businesses, who are being killed by this stuff from the governor, let us get back open in some way.”

Inslee has been vocal about the need for testing in Washington state. He said testing is the key to lifting restrictions across the state.

