Pullman Police issue 8 tickets to party hosts violating COVID mandates

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police ticked eight people for breaking COVID-19 mandates over the weekend.

Chief Gary Jenkins said they issued one ticket on Thursday, three on both Friday and Saturday, then another on Sunday.

Jenkins originally said the department would first give warnings to people not following the rules – like wearing masks and limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people – but decided to start issuing fines as the number of COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket in Whitman County.

The county has seen more than 55 percent of its total cases diagnosed within the past week. The majority of cases have been diagnosed in young people and the health district attributes this to students returning to take online classes from Pullman.

Jenkins said everyone ticketed this weekend was college-aged except for one woman who was in her 50s. Only those hosting the parties were ticketed, but they each received a $250 fine.

If they are found violating mandates a second time, they will get a $350 ticket.

