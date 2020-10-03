Pumpkin Painting Contest for students in Prosser to celebrate Halloween

PROSSER, Wash. — Students in Prosser have the chance to win cash prizes by competing in a Pumpkin Painting Contest organized by the Prosser Parks and Recreation Department.

Elementary, middle, and high school students will have separate themes and separate prizes.

They are hosting the city’s first Pumpkin Painting Contest with the help of Prosser Memorial Health, Benton REA and Yakima Federal Savings and Loan.

“It’s important to establish alternatives to the way we used to do things because of COVID-19, and not let people forget we’re a community and that we can still participate together just in other ways,” said Steve Zetz, the Community Development Director in Prosser.

The submissions are due by October 20 at midnight, and the winners will be chosen October 26.

