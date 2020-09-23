Pumpkin patches, corn mazes can open in Yakima County, health officials say

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and hay rides can now operate in Yakima County under health officials’ COVID-19 guidance.

“I think it will help out some of the seasonal businesses and it gives people an opportunity to get out of the house and still try to live somewhat of a normal life,” Community Health Specialist Erika Ochoa said.

Approved agritourism businesses must follow Phase Two guidelines under Washington Safe Start Plan, including wearing face masks, social distancing and holding activities outdoors.

More information on agritourism allowed in Yakima County can be found here.

