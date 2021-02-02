Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

It’s February 2nd, which means it’s Groundhog Day!

And if you believe in the folklore, brace yourself for six more weeks of winter.

The snow was lightly falling this morning at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania as Phil was pulled him from a tree stump (newly installed this year) at about 7:25 a.m. ET.

This year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event was live streamed with no visitors allowed.

So how many times has Phil predicted 6 more weeks of winter? A lot more times than you think…more than 104 times! Last year marked the 20th time Phil did not see his shadow. Records are missing for 10 years.