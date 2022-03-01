Racism declared a public health crisis by the Washington State Public Health Association

by Dylan Carter

SEATTLE, Wash. — Racism is a public health crisis, according to a resolution cleared by the Washington State Public Health Association’s (WSPHA) Board of Directors and Membership last week.

This resolution “That Racism is a Public Health Crisis in Washington State,” was ratified by the group on February 25, 2022. In this official document, the WSPHA outlines action items and strategies to improve advocacy, education, allyship, and accountability in Washington state.

Over time, improvements to public health have been made to prevent injury, illness, and premature death. These include advancements in public access to safe food, water, and vaccines, curbing the popularity of tobacco use, and other serious motions to increase the lifespan of the average Washingtonian.

The group found that the next step they needed to take in order to improve the state’s health standards is to address the roles that racism and health inequities play in suppressing advancements to public health.

“If we are to have a healthy Washington for all, we must confront racism as a public health crisis,” said Adrian Dominguez, WSPHA Board President. “Public health is a field of science and data, and the numbers in Washington are clear that black, indigenous, and people of color have worse health outcomes.”

WSPHA leaders spent more than a year developing the Resolution and will work to implement its many guidelines effective immediately. If you would like to read the document yourself, you may do so by clicking here.

“While progress has occurred in the last fifty years towards a more equitable society, the historic and institutional structures of racism remain. They have caused generational trauma and continue to impact Indigenous people and communities of color,” said JanMarie Ward Olmstead, WSPHA Board President-Elect and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee Chair.

