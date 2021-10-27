Raging fire claims Yakima home and threatens neighboring houses

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — After receiving multiple calls from fearful neighbors, fire crews from across Yakima converged on the 600-block of N 20th Ave to combat a fully-involved structure fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Yakima Fire Department (YFD), firefighters were called to the residence at 9:32 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a fully-involved structure fire that threatened neighboring houses.

Crews recognized the fire had already spread significantly through the house. YFD firefighters say that the front end of the house was completely involved in flames while the fire spread along the length of the home’s attic. Numerous power lines were also down and arcing, which put a wrinkle in firefighting efforts.

It was evident that the fire was too much for these crews to contain without backup, leading teams from the East Valley Fire Department and the Yakima Training Center (YTC) Fire Department to respond and assist. Additionally, crews from the City of Yakima Public Works Division were called to help by clearing portions of the structure using a backhoe.

In total, 44 firefighters responded to the scene with Yakima Fire Department teams on-site for roughly five-and-a-half hours. They returned on Wednesday morning for reports that the fire was smoldering.

YFD officials estimated the total cost of damages at $275,000 between the house itself—which was deemed a total loss—and all of its contents. The occupant of the home is staying with family members that live in the area while fire crews continue their investigation into the source of the fire.

