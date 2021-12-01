Railroad worker finds body near border of Oregon, Benton County off I-82

by Margo Cady

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A body was recovered near the railroad tracks off I-82 near the Oregon border on Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Louis Lorenz of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were dispatched around 9:57 a.m. after a railroad worker saw what looked to be a dead man.

The body was spotted under the Interstate 82 railroad overpass near the intersection with WA-14, which is roughly one mile north of the Oregon border.

Once they arrived, deputies located the body of an unidentified Black man on the south side of the tracks. Sgt. Lorenz told KAPP KVEW that the man was obviously deceased. They have not released an age description of the man at this time.

Detectives arrived on the scene and launched an investigation into the man’s death. As of Tuesday evening, investigators have reason to believe that the man was riding through the area on a train.

However, they have not revealed a cause of death and are actively searching for more information surrounding the circumstances of this incident. More details will be released once an autopsy is completed.

At this time, officers believe this to be an isolated incident, and no suspicious activity is suspected.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

