Rain and snow creates slick roads in Tri-Cities, one man injured in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — One man was injured in a collision early Thursday morning after the Tri-Cities region received snow and rain throughout the night.
The Kennewick Police Department responded to a single-car crash around 1:10 a.m. in the area of West 4th Ave. and South Union Street.
The driver appeared to go through a brick wall and into the yard of a Kennewick resident.
Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The Kennewick Police Department says impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Rain and snow fell throughout the Tri-Cities region late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning causing roads to become slick.
Police advise you to use caution as you leave your house Thursday morning.
