Rain and snow creates slick roads in Tri-Cities, one man injured in Kennewick crash

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One man was injured in a collision early Thursday morning after the Tri-Cities region received snow and rain throughout the night.

The Kennewick Police Department responded to a single-car crash around 1:10 a.m. in the area of West 4th Ave. and South Union Street.

The driver appeared to go through a brick wall and into the yard of a Kennewick resident.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Kennewick Police Department says impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Rain and snow fell throughout the Tri-Cities region late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning causing roads to become slick.

Starting to see some accumulation of snow in the #TriCities. Drive cautiously this morning. The snow is sticking to some side roads, but many main roads are just wet. #GMNW #wawx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/gSP5qmJ8uq — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) December 16, 2021

Police advise you to use caution as you leave your house Thursday morning.

