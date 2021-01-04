The rain and wind return Monday; more mountain snow -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s a soggy start out the door, so make sure to grab your rain gear! A warm front is lifting north across the area early bringing the wet weather. Turning drier by lunchtime into the afternoon with sunshine popping out, but the wind will be picking up. Look for wind gusts today 30 to 40 MPH at times, especially along the foothills of the Blues. Temperatures later today will climb above average again into the low 50’s.

Winter weather is expected in the mountains today with travel restrictions expected – be sure to check pass reports. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Cascades until midnight tonight with an additional 5 to 15 inches of snow possible above 3,000 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the eastern slopes and northern Blues until midnight tonight. The northern Blues could pick up 6 to 12 inches of new snow today above 4500 feet.

Tuesday will feature sunshine and clouds with a slight chance for a stray shower. Staying breezy Tuesday with highs back into the low 50’s. The wet weather returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. A bit cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the upper 40’s.

Another round of unsettled weather moves back in Friday afternoon. It will be a chilly weekend with highs in the low 40’s Saturday and Sunday.