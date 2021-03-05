Rain chances, wind increasing to start the weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Looking ahead to changes over the next few days with the passage of a cold front later this evening and tonight. It’s a dry start waking up this morning with increasing clouds. Most spots are starting off in the 20’s and 30’s this morning. But, where the winds have picked up along the foothills, we have temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s! Rain showers will develop around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley this afternoon. As the front continues to push east, it will lose a lot of moisture. But, can’t rule out a few rain showers around the Columbia Basin into the foothills this evening through tonight.

A lingering shower possible early Saturday around the foothills before clearing out. The majority of the weekend will feature sunshine and clouds along with cooler temperatures in the upper 50’s. Our winds will be breezy behind the front with gusts tonight into Saturday up to 30 MPH.

A quiet and dry week is on tap next week! We will see more sunshine and clouds with highs around average in the upper 50’s.

And we are getting closer to Daylight Saving Time which arrives March 14th. A reminder to turn clocks ahead at 2:00AM.