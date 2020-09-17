Rain chances, wind to improve air quality this weekend -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

One more day dealing with smoke and poor air quality – Air Quality Alert continues until noon Friday. Limit your time outside again today with unhealthy air in place. After starting off with temperatures in the 50’s, look for highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees.

A stronger system will finally bring relief from the smoke! Winds will start to pick up overnight into Friday. Wind gusts at times will be up to 25 MPH. After a dry start, a few rain showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible by afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout, but just be prepared for a downpour! We will keep a slight chance of a stray shower Saturday and our winds will stay a bit breezy. Back to more sunshine Sunday. Highs all weekend will be slightly below average in the upper 70’s. The first day of fall officially arrives Tuesday of next week at 6:30AM!