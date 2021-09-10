Rain expected for the Mid-Columbia and Blues starting early Friday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday evening!

RAIN! We expect rain showers for the Mid-Columbia and the Blue Mountain region tomorrow starting very early in the AM. Showers should continue into the late morning, and some in the evening hours. We have a 30% chance of showers in the Yakima area which is much needed.

Much cooler tomorrow as well with highs in the mid to lower 70’s. We’ll even out to the upper 70’s to lower 80’s this weekend.

Air Quality alert for Yakima through Monday at Noon. Pendleton and Hermiston have an Air Quality Alert through Saturday at Noon. The rain tomorrow should help some of the haze and smoke.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

