Rain expected to stop Saturday afternoon

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

The rain coming down throughout Southern Washington and Northern Oregon is expected to subside Saturday afternoon.

Radar shows that the rain is expected to stop around 2:00 p.m. around the region.

For more weather updates visit our website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.