Break out the umbrellas! Rain is falling over Central and Eastern Washington and Oregon Friday morning. A very wet system from the south will continue to bring much-needed rainfall to the region until midnight. In fact, today is on track to be the wettest day in months.

Precipitation totals will range from 0.10″ to 0.75″ across the Mid-Columbia. The change in the weather pattern brings an end to the 90s for a while, with cooler weather for the weekend ahead.

The early part of the day will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the west, aiding in the firefighting efforts of the Schneider Springs fire. After a month of burning through forested areas northwest of Naches, the Schneider Springs Fire is at 99,398 acres in size and is at 17% containment.

EASTERN WASHINGTON FRIDAY RAIN FUTURECAST AT NOON:

The second part of the day may bring thunderstorms to the Umatilla National Forest. But, any potential new fire starts by cloud to ground lightning strikes should be squelched by the rain associated with any late-day thunderstorms across Eastern Washington.

FRIDAY RAIN FUTURECAST AT 3 PM:

FRIDAY RAIN FUTURECAST AT 6 PM:

FRIDAY RAIN FUTURECAST AT 9 PM:

Expected rainfall amounts by the end of Friday’s storm event, with drying conditions early Saturday morning:

Temperatures have been running above average the past 7-10 days. Today marks a big cool-down.

Here’s a look at the temperature trend over the next 7-days, showing high temperatures running below average in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend and next week:

