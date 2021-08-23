PENDLETON, Ore. — Just as passing lightning storms caused wildfires across the Umatilla National Forest, scattered rainfall helped firefighters contain them. In fact, the Lick Creek Fire (20 miles southwest of Asotin, WA) is now 97% contained across 80,421 acres

According to officials from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, rain helped suppress the spread of flames, allowing fire crews to bolster containment lines surrounding the fire. Fuel within the containment lines will continue to smolder, causing smoke to rise from the region.

Some firefighters assigned to the Lick Creek Fire are patrolling containment lines while others assist with Green Ridge Fire containment efforts in another section of the national forest.

These fires were first reported on July 7 after passing lightning storms ignited brush in dense sections of the forest.

Now, drier and cooler conditions are expected to aid Green Ridge Fire suppression efforts. The fire is 35% contained to a section of the national forest located 30 miles east of Walla Walla. That fire is approaching 40,000 acres in size.

Firefighter working near the Bumping River on Schneider Springs Fire on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Public Information Map for 08/23/21

A hazardous tree burns on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Firefighters working to cool down a smoking stump hole on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Credit: David Snyder



Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Night image of activity on the Schneider Springs Fire, August 17th, 2021 (Image Credit: EA Silver IMT/Keith Murphy).

Smoke fills the sky as fire activity increased on the Schneider Springs on Monday, August 16, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).



Smoke billows from Schneider Springs Fire on August 16, 2021 as seen from Goose Prairie (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson).

Increased fire activity is observed from Goose Prairie on August 16 (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Extreme fire behavior is seen on the north/northwest face of Old Scab Mountain on August 17, 2021. Credit: Tom Engberg/EA Silver IMT

View of the column of smoke from Schneider Springs Fire on August 11, 2021 (Credit: Anonymous Goose Prairie resident)

A woman watches the smoke column from the Schneider Springs fire on August 11, 2021 (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson via Inciweb).



Credit: David Snyder

Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks and clearing debris (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks on the Schneider Springs Fire (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)



Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)













































Meanwhile, the Schneider Springs Fire is officially up to 68,193 acres near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Monday marks the first time that fire officials reported a containment percentage above zero since the fire was first spotted on August 3.

The number of resources assigned to the fire has grown to a total of 554 including 41 engines, 13 hand crews, six dozers, five air resources, and 17 other pieces of heavy machinery.

Though fire crews braced for winds to increase the speed with which the fire spread this weekend, winds didn’t end up contributing to fire growth.

A significant amount of the recent fire containment success can be attributed to the use of aerial resources. Helicopters are conducting ‘bucket drops’ in which a helicopter drops a bucket of water onto a hotspot to cool it down.

Crews constructed preliminary fire lines along existing roads by removing fuels to prevent fire spread over the weekend. On Monday, crews are continuing to construct containment lines on the north side of the fire on Bumping River Road. Teams are also searching for other existing roads that may be used to establish more containment lines.

Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuations remain in effect for Bumping River road. Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuations are set for Highway 410 from Bumping River Rd to U.S. Route 12. Level 1 (Prepare yourself) Evacuation orders are set from U.S. 12 at Highway 410 to Tieton Reservoir Road.

