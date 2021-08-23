Rain slows fires in Umatilla National Forest + Schneider Springs Fire is now 3% contained
The Lick Creek Fire is nearly contained while aerial support bolstered efforts in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
PENDLETON, Ore. — Just as passing lightning storms caused wildfires across the Umatilla National Forest, scattered rainfall helped firefighters contain them. In fact, the Lick Creek Fire (20 miles southwest of Asotin, WA) is now 97% contained across 80,421 acres
According to officials from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, rain helped suppress the spread of flames, allowing fire crews to bolster containment lines surrounding the fire. Fuel within the containment lines will continue to smolder, causing smoke to rise from the region.
Some firefighters assigned to the Lick Creek Fire are patrolling containment lines while others assist with Green Ridge Fire containment efforts in another section of the national forest.
RELATED: Green Ridge Fire remains at 39,235 acres; now 35% contained
These fires were first reported on July 7 after passing lightning storms ignited brush in dense sections of the forest.
Now, drier and cooler conditions are expected to aid Green Ridge Fire suppression efforts. The fire is 35% contained to a section of the national forest located 30 miles east of Walla Walla. That fire is approaching 40,000 acres in size.
If you would like to receive direct updates about fires across your area, sign up for our Wildfire Newsletter below:
Meanwhile, the Schneider Springs Fire is officially up to 68,193 acres near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Monday marks the first time that fire officials reported a containment percentage above zero since the fire was first spotted on August 3.
The number of resources assigned to the fire has grown to a total of 554 including 41 engines, 13 hand crews, six dozers, five air resources, and 17 other pieces of heavy machinery.
Though fire crews braced for winds to increase the speed with which the fire spread this weekend, winds didn’t end up contributing to fire growth.
PREVIOUS: Schneider Springs Fire ruins air quality from Yakima to the Tri-Cities
A significant amount of the recent fire containment success can be attributed to the use of aerial resources. Helicopters are conducting ‘bucket drops’ in which a helicopter drops a bucket of water onto a hotspot to cool it down.
Crews constructed preliminary fire lines along existing roads by removing fuels to prevent fire spread over the weekend. On Monday, crews are continuing to construct containment lines on the north side of the fire on Bumping River Road. Teams are also searching for other existing roads that may be used to establish more containment lines.
Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuations remain in effect for Bumping River road. Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuations are set for Highway 410 from Bumping River Rd to U.S. Route 12. Level 1 (Prepare yourself) Evacuation orders are set from U.S. 12 at Highway 410 to Tieton Reservoir Road.
RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- 30% of patients at Tri-Cities hospitals have COVID-19
- Yakima Schools re-open August 25 — Here’s what you need to know
- Neighbor allegedly snuck into a Pasco home to tell a resident he liked her
- “It can save entire communities:” Inslee reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine
RELATED: DNR leader Franz urges feds to mandate vaccines for wildland firefighters
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.