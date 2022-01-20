KENNEWICK, Wash. — Drivers in Eastern Washington and Oregon will need to get their windshield wipers ready for tomorrow morning’s commute.

The next winter storm will bring freezing rain/wintry mix potential to the mountains and showers for the lower elevations of the Mid-Columbia.

STORM IMPACTS AND TIMING:

The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla, and Pendleton will receive rain between 4 a.m, and 10 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the threat of freezing rain in the Cascades and Blue Mountains Thursday.

Ice accumulations over the region’s major mountain passes could be around 0.10″-0.25″. Any snow may up accumulate up to an inch, with higher amounts possible over the highest terrain.

The Winter Weather Advisory for ice or light snow also includes valley locations near the Eastern Slopes of the Cascades and the Waterville Plateau tomorrow morning, including the cities of Cle Elum, Wenatchee, and Leavenworth.

The silver lining is that the change in the weather pattern and winds should help clear out a lot of the persistent fog that’s settled into the valleys of the Mid-Columbia for almost a week now.

High temperatures will also warm up Thursday. Upper 40s will continue to finish the week. Sunshine should return just in time for the weekend.

