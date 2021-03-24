Rain showers developing with gusty winds Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Our next weather system is moving through the Pacific Northwest bringing rain showers and more mountain snow. Starting off this morning with plenty of cloud cover and temperatures in the 40’s. Spotty rain showers will start going up by late morning into the afternoon mainly from the Columbia Basin into the foothills of the Blues. And our winds will increase today with gusts 25 to 35 MPH. Look for a cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades until 2AM Thursday morning, the eastern slopes until 5AM Thursday morning and in the northern Blues from 11AM this morning until 5PM Thursday.

Cascades (above 2500 feet): 5 to 11″

Eastern Slopes (above 3500 feet): 6 to 10″

Northern Blues (above 4000 feet): 6 to 10″

A lot of dry time expected on Thursday, but can’t rule out an isolated rain shower. And the wind will stay a bit breezy at times, 15 to 25 MPH. Back to plenty of sunshine Friday into the weekend with a nice warm-up. Look for highs in the low 60’s Friday, upper 60’s Saturday and near 70 Sunday.