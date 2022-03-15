Rain transitions to wind! Wind Advisory 2pm-8pm, chance of t-storms to the east -Briana

Rain clouds move out of the Tri-Cities and Yakima. Winds will be strongest during the afternoon and evening drive today.
Wind Advisory
Our active weather pattern transitions from rain to wind! A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 2pm for the majority of our region. Wind gusts will range from 40-50MPH. Our friends in Pendleton, Dayton and Walla Walla have a slight risk of thunderstorm development today. A southerly component to the winds this morning helped keep temperatures warm from overnight. Temperature readings have been in the 50s in the Tri-Cities to start off Tuesday! Highs in the upper 50s to 60s today. Rain clouds move out. Winds will be strongest during the afternoon and evening drive today. Sunshine returns tomorrow!
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
341 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

ORZ041-044-507-508-510-WAZ024-027>029-521-160300-
/O.NEW.KPDT.WI.Y.0017.220315T2100Z-220316T0300Z/
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon-
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon-
Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon-
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-
North Central Oregon-Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington-
Yakima Valley-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman,
Hermiston, Ione, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil,
Dufur, Maupin, Moro, White Salmon, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish,
Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg,
Walla Walla, Goldendale, and Bickleton
341 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
  Washington, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
  Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe
  Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
  Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
  Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
  of Oregon and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be on exposed
  ridge tops where there is little vegetation, such as the Horse
  Heaven Hills south of the Tri-Cities, Athena Ridge, and Rieth
  Ridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

$$

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/Pendleton
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
155 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

CAZ085-ORZ030-031-151700-
/O.CON.KMFR.WI.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-220315T1800Z/
Modoc County-
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County-
Central and Eastern Lake County-
155 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Higher terrain areas of Lake County including the
  Winter Rim and Highway 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.
  Additionally, the higher peaks of the Warner Mountains in both
  Lake and Modoc Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* View the hazard area in detail at
  https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

$$

Visit us at https://www.weather.gov/Medford

