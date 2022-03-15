Rain transitions to wind! Wind Advisory 2pm-8pm, chance of t-storms to the east -Briana

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 341 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022 ORZ041-044-507-508-510-WAZ024-027>029-521-160300- /O.NEW.KPDT.WI.Y.0017.220315T2100Z-220316T0300Z/ Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon- Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon- Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- North Central Oregon-Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington- Yakima Valley-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dufur, Maupin, Moro, White Salmon, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, Walla Walla, Goldendale, and Bickleton 341 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be on exposed ridge tops where there is little vegetation, such as the Horse Heaven Hills south of the Tri-Cities, Athena Ridge, and Rieth Ridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/Pendleton

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 155 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022 CAZ085-ORZ030-031-151700- /O.CON.KMFR.WI.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-220315T1800Z/ Modoc County- Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County- Central and Eastern Lake County- 155 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher terrain areas of Lake County including the Winter Rim and Highway 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley. Additionally, the higher peaks of the Warner Mountains in both Lake and Modoc Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$ Visit us at https://www.weather.gov/Medford