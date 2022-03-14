Rainy and breezy conditions for the Monday forecast, mountain snow likely today -Briana

Happy Pi Day! Wet weather will persist across the region today and tomorrow. While shower activity should be light and intermittent in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla…the mountains receive a blast of late season great moisture. More than a foot of snow is possible in the Cascades over the next 24 hours. Much of the precipitation falls as either a very wet snow or rain/snow mix over Snoqualmie during the day-time hours, switching over to snow after sundown. Southwest winds have kept temperatures mild this morning in Eastern Washington and Oregon, 7am temperature readings in the 40s and 50s. The Tri-Cities enjoy 60s during the afternoon hours this week. Breezy today and tomorrow, with wind gusts around 35-40MPH. Shower chances taper-off tomorrow afternoon. Sunshine returns mid-week!

The skies in Eastern Washington have been mesmerizing lately! #wawx pic.twitter.com/y2dy277htH — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) March 14, 2022