Rally for police held in Richland Saturday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Over 50 people gathered at John Dam Plaza Saturday afternoon to show their support for law enforcement.

Police supporters waved flags and held signs as cars drove along George Washington Way.

Happening Now: A rally supporting the police is taking place along George Washington Way in Richland. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/76AOjmGOE9 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) September 5, 2020

The rally started at 2:00 p.m. next to John Dam Plaza, which has been the scene for many rallies in the Tri-Cities over the last four months.

