Rascal Rodeo hosts 8th Annual Fundraiser at the Benton County Fairgrounds

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rascal Rodeo’s 8th Annual Fundraiser ‘Honky Tonk Hoedown’ will take place on Saturday, March 19th, at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Event organizers say the event is the first fundraiser since the pandemic and will include dinner, silent and live auction items, prizes, dancing, and live entertainment.

The Rascal Rodeo is a nonprofit that creates events for all ages with special needs throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and the National Finals Rodeo.

Rascal Rodeo will also be honoring Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon 2021, Ainsley Goughnour of Canby, as the volunteer of the year.

If you are interested in dropping off an auction item, you have until Thursday, March 10th. Organizers said the Rascal Rodeo office in Pasco will accept the drop-offs Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Event organizers said they expect 350 guests, and the tickets are $65 per person or $480 for a table of eight.

For tickets or additional information, visit www.rascalrodeo.org or call 509-528-5947.

