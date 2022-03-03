Re-model of Richland’s Walmart is nearly complete with expanded services and spaces

by Dylan Carter

(Image via Walmart)

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Walmart Supercenter on the 2800-block of Duportail St is set to re-open soon with new features including an expanded Online Grocery Pickup system, improved coolers for grocery shopping, and more.

Decked out with new flooring, signage, and a fresh coat of paint, the Richland Walmart location is now easier on the eyes and can be navigated comfortably. One of the primary functions of this re-design was to improve the line of sight for shoppers to find everything they need with ease.

Lauren Willis, Walmart Communications Director for Washington, is proud of the effort her team put in to improve this location.

“We can’t wait for customers to see our newly-remodeled Supercenter,” Willis said. “Walmart is continuously investing in new ways to make shopping easier. Customers are excited about new directional signage for better line of sight and easier navigation throughout our store. We’re excited to offer expanded grocery pickup that is going to make shopping fast and easy for our community.”

Part of the inspiration for this re-model was the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced retailers like Walmart to reevaluate how their stores are structured. One of these innovations is Walmart Pay—a touch-free way to pay for your products.

Additionally, the store is expanding its pickup options by allowing customers to shop online ahead of time and visit the store to receive all the goods they pre-selected on the store’s website. In fact, shoppers don’t even have to leave their car as a Walmart associate will bring your items out to you.

Contactless delivery and express delivery options are being expanded when the store re-opens.

