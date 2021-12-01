Reading for the Future: 24 Days of Reading

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Reading for the Future is kicking off December 1st with the 24 Days of Reading. Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) will be sharing videos on social media of popular winter stories being read and instructions for fun holiday activities to share with the family.

“We are celebrating Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Winter, Winter Solstice and Christmas,” said Elizabeth Barnes, the executive director of CRFMC.

DECEMBER 1ST
BOOK: Hanukkah Cookies with Sprinkles book
ACTIVITY: Easy Hanukkah Cookies

DECEMBER 2ND
BOOK: Pete the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas
ACTIVITY: Winter Scavenger Hunt

DECEMBER 3RD
BOOK: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
ACTIVITY: Grinch Slime

DECEMBER 4TH
BOOK: The Night Before Hanukkah
ACTIVITY: Festival of Light Suncatcher

DECEMBER 5TH
BOOK: Grace at Christmas
ACTIVITY: Ballet Dancer positions

DECEMBER 6TH
BOOK: Snowmen at Night
ACTIVITY: Snowman Snow Globe

DECEMBER 7TH
BOOK: Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins
ACTIVITY: Star of David

DECEMBER 8TH
BOOK: The Snowy Day
ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Snow

DECEMBER 9TH
BOOK: There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow!
ACTIVITY: Candy Cane Craft

DECEMBER 10TH
BOOK: The Mitten
ACTIVITY: Mitten lacing activity

DECEMBER 11TH
BOOK: It’s Christmas David
ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Workshop

DECEMBER 12TH
BOOK: Santa Duck
ACTIVITY: Peppermint Ornaments

DECEMBER 13TH
BOOK: One Winter’s Day
ACTIVITY: TBA

DECEMBER 14TH
BOOK: The Gingerbread Man
ACTIVITY: Paper Bag Gingerbread Man

DECEMBER 15TH
BOOK: Llama Llama Holiday Drama
ACTIVITY: Mess-Free Ornaments

DECEMBER 16TH
BOOK: Winter Is Here
ACTIVITY: Puffy Paint Snowflakes

DECEMBER 17TH
BOOK: Together for Kwanzaa
ACTIVITY: Kwanzaa Placemat

DECEMBER 18TH
BOOK: Too Many Tamales In Spanish
ACTIVITY: Ms. Tamale coupon, 10% off a dozen tamales

DECEMBER 19TH
BOOK: La Noche Buena
ACTIVITY: Noche Buena Survival Kit

DECEMBER 20TH
BOOK: The Legend of the Poinsettia
ACTIVITY: Poinsettia Ornament Craft

DECEMBER 21ST
BOOK: Bear Stays Up for Christmas
ACTIVITY: Bear Stays Up – Easy Quilt Craft

DECEMBER 22ND
BOOK: Seven Spools of Thread- A Kwanza Story
ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Kinara

DECEMBER 23RD
BOOK: Owl Moon by Jane Yolen
ACTIVITY: Animal Track stamps

DECEMBER 24TH
BOOK: The Night of Las Posadas
ACTIVITY: Pinata Ornament

