Reading for the Future: 24 Days of Reading
KENNEWICK, WASH. — Reading for the Future is kicking off December 1st with the 24 Days of Reading. Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) will be sharing videos on social media of popular winter stories being read and instructions for fun holiday activities to share with the family.
“We are celebrating Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Winter, Winter Solstice and Christmas,” said Elizabeth Barnes, the executive director of CRFMC.
DECEMBER 1ST
BOOK: Hanukkah Cookies with Sprinkles book
ACTIVITY: Easy Hanukkah Cookies
DECEMBER 2ND
BOOK: Pete the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas
ACTIVITY: Winter Scavenger Hunt
DECEMBER 3RD
BOOK: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
ACTIVITY: Grinch Slime
DECEMBER 4TH
BOOK: The Night Before Hanukkah
ACTIVITY: Festival of Light Suncatcher
DECEMBER 5TH
BOOK: Grace at Christmas
ACTIVITY: Ballet Dancer positions
DECEMBER 6TH
BOOK: Snowmen at Night
ACTIVITY: Snowman Snow Globe
WIN A HOLIDAY BOOK: Reading for the Future: Holiday Contest
DECEMBER 7TH
BOOK: Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins
ACTIVITY: Star of David
DECEMBER 8TH
BOOK: The Snowy Day
ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Snow
DECEMBER 9TH
BOOK: There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow!
ACTIVITY: Candy Cane Craft
DECEMBER 10TH
BOOK: The Mitten
ACTIVITY: Mitten lacing activity
DECEMBER 11TH
BOOK: It’s Christmas David
ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Workshop
DECEMBER 12TH
BOOK: Santa Duck
ACTIVITY: Peppermint Ornaments
DECEMBER 13TH
BOOK: One Winter’s Day
ACTIVITY: TBA
DECEMBER 14TH
BOOK: The Gingerbread Man
ACTIVITY: Paper Bag Gingerbread Man
DECEMBER 15TH
BOOK: Llama Llama Holiday Drama
ACTIVITY: Mess-Free Ornaments
DECEMBER 16TH
BOOK: Winter Is Here
ACTIVITY: Puffy Paint Snowflakes
DECEMBER 17TH
BOOK: Together for Kwanzaa
ACTIVITY: Kwanzaa Placemat
DECEMBER 18TH
BOOK: Too Many Tamales In Spanish
ACTIVITY: Ms. Tamale coupon, 10% off a dozen tamales
DECEMBER 19TH
BOOK: La Noche Buena
ACTIVITY: Noche Buena Survival Kit
DECEMBER 20TH
BOOK: The Legend of the Poinsettia
ACTIVITY: Poinsettia Ornament Craft
DECEMBER 21ST
BOOK: Bear Stays Up for Christmas
ACTIVITY: Bear Stays Up – Easy Quilt Craft
DECEMBER 22ND
BOOK: Seven Spools of Thread- A Kwanza Story
ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Kinara
DECEMBER 23RD
BOOK: Owl Moon by Jane Yolen
ACTIVITY: Animal Track stamps
DECEMBER 24TH
BOOK: The Night of Las Posadas
ACTIVITY: Pinata Ornament
