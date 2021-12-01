Reading for the Future: 24 Days of Reading

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Reading for the Future is kicking off December 1st with the 24 Days of Reading. Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) will be sharing videos on social media of popular winter stories being read and instructions for fun holiday activities to share with the family.

“We are celebrating Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Winter, Winter Solstice and Christmas,” said Elizabeth Barnes, the executive director of CRFMC.

DECEMBER 1ST

BOOK: Hanukkah Cookies with Sprinkles book

ACTIVITY: Easy Hanukkah Cookies

DECEMBER 2ND

BOOK: Pete the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas

ACTIVITY: Winter Scavenger Hunt

DECEMBER 3RD

BOOK: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

ACTIVITY: Grinch Slime

DECEMBER 4TH

BOOK: The Night Before Hanukkah

ACTIVITY: Festival of Light Suncatcher

DECEMBER 5TH

BOOK: Grace at Christmas

ACTIVITY: Ballet Dancer positions

DECEMBER 6TH

BOOK: Snowmen at Night

ACTIVITY: Snowman Snow Globe

WIN A HOLIDAY BOOK: Reading for the Future: Holiday Contest

DECEMBER 7TH

BOOK: Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins

ACTIVITY: Star of David

DECEMBER 8TH

BOOK: The Snowy Day

ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Snow

DECEMBER 9TH

BOOK: There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow!

ACTIVITY: Candy Cane Craft

DECEMBER 10TH

BOOK: The Mitten

ACTIVITY: Mitten lacing activity

DECEMBER 11TH

BOOK: It’s Christmas David

ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Workshop

DECEMBER 12TH

BOOK: Santa Duck

ACTIVITY: Peppermint Ornaments

DECEMBER 13TH

BOOK: One Winter’s Day

ACTIVITY: TBA

DECEMBER 14TH

BOOK: The Gingerbread Man

ACTIVITY: Paper Bag Gingerbread Man

DECEMBER 15TH

BOOK: Llama Llama Holiday Drama

ACTIVITY: Mess-Free Ornaments

DECEMBER 16TH

BOOK: Winter Is Here

ACTIVITY: Puffy Paint Snowflakes

DECEMBER 17TH

BOOK: Together for Kwanzaa

ACTIVITY: Kwanzaa Placemat

DECEMBER 18TH

BOOK: Too Many Tamales In Spanish

ACTIVITY: Ms. Tamale coupon, 10% off a dozen tamales

DECEMBER 19TH

BOOK: La Noche Buena

ACTIVITY: Noche Buena Survival Kit

DECEMBER 20TH

BOOK: The Legend of the Poinsettia

ACTIVITY: Poinsettia Ornament Craft

RELATED: Reading for the Future: The importance of reading 20 minutes a day

DECEMBER 21ST

BOOK: Bear Stays Up for Christmas

ACTIVITY: Bear Stays Up – Easy Quilt Craft

DECEMBER 22ND

BOOK: Seven Spools of Thread- A Kwanza Story

ACTIVITY: Make Your Own Kinara

DECEMBER 23RD

BOOK: Owl Moon by Jane Yolen

ACTIVITY: Animal Track stamps

DECEMBER 24TH

BOOK: The Night of Las Posadas

ACTIVITY: Pinata Ornament

‘READING FOR THE FUTURE’ ARTICLES: