Reading for the Future: Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.– It’s that time of year for Barnes & Noble in Kennewick’s Holiday Book Drive, benefiting The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC). For KAPP-KVEW’s Reading for the Future Segment, we spoke with a father of four who is the Store Manager for Barnes & Noble, Rob Whitney.

“We want people to be able to escape and share the love of reading with their family. I know families that love to read a chapter a night through Harry Potter or Percy Jackson. Those moments are memory building, and kids will remember that, and to this day, I cherish those memories I had with my parents and now with my family,” said Whitney.

Whitney is on a mission to get 2,500 books donated this year to give to CRFMC.

Through the end of December, you can donate a book to help children in our community gain essential reading skills. The next time you shop at Barnes & Noble in Kennewick, grab your favorite children’s book, and when you’re ready to check out, let your cashier know that you would like to donate. Books for sale to donate start at around $4, said Whitney.

“We advocate reading above all else across the board. From the little guys all the way up, it doesn’t matter your age. For anyone reading it’s a way to escape; it’s a way to be in love with something you never thought of. You can travel to Middle Earth and then to Hogwarts in one afternoon and come back home, and you’re still in the Tri-Cities.” – Rob Whitney, Store Manager, Barnes & Noble, Kennewick

You can also help CRFMC by stopping by Barnes & Noble in Kennewick from November 24th through the 30th, and a percentage of the sales from their Annual Holiday Book Drive will go towards the foundation.

“It’s not just making you smarter, but it makes you more adventurous, courageous and helps you just think more outside the box, instead of staying stuck inwards. We want people to be able to express themselves and maybe read about a character they’ve never heard of before, and that stands out.” – Rob Whitney

Visit Barnes & Noble & Participate

Barnes & Noble in Kennewick (At the Columbia Center Mall)

Address: 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Suite 700, Kennewick, WA 99336

Store Hours: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Donate Books for CRFMC by the END OF DECEMBER

Annual Holiday Book Drive: November 24 – 30, 2021 – Proceeds from in-store purchases will go to CRFMC.

