Reading for the Future: Books and Beans

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you love coffee, you now have an opportunity to enjoy a cup of joe and help give back to your community. Reading for the Future highlights Books and Beans supporting the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC).

From October 16th through November 11th you can visit Adventures Underground and Ethos Bakery’s two locations, to support children’s literacy.

Each location has a unique way you can contribute to the next generation in the community.

Adventures Underground

Address: 1391 George Washington Way – (In the Uptown Shopping Center)

Buy a new or used book and donate to CRFMC at the store.

Take a #CaughtReading picture at Adventures Underground and tag Adventures Underground and CRFMC @read20minutes to be entered into a drawing to win gift cards and prizes.

Address: 2150 Keene Road – Richland, 99352, US & 702 The Parkway – Richland, 99352, US

Buy the specialty beverage – Apple-y Ever After a spiced apple, candied nut latte, and 20% of your purchase will go towards CRFMC.

Drop off your new or used books at either location to be donated to CRFMC.

Take a #CaughtReading picture at either location and tag ETHOS and CRFMC @read20minutes to enter a drawing to win gift cards and prizes.

