Reading for the Future: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash.– Good Morning Northwest continues Reading for the Future in partnership with Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, and this month we celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th because that date marks the Anniversary of Independence for five Latin American countries, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates Independence on 16th, and Chile celebrates on the 18th of September.

The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) has lined up more than ten prominent local Hispanic leaders to share their favorite stories. Starting Friday, CRFMC will post videos of local leaders reading children’s books that promote the beauty of Hispanic culture. “We really want them to choose books that impacted them and share a part of their life, or that they read with their kids. We want to spend the next month celebrating that culture. And the Tri-Cities is richer because of that culture, and this is our way of sharing that,” said Elizabeth Barnes the executive director of CRFMC.

Visit www.read20minutes.com starting Friday September 17th to hear from some of the Latino Super Star Leaders:

Lorraine M. Landon, Special Program Coordinator for Pasco School District Omar A. Escalera, Executive Director of Equity, Partnerships, and Family Engagement Maria J. Sandoval, Principal of Virgie Elementary School Armando Castrellon, Principal of Marie Curie STEM Elementary School Jose Iniguez, President of Encanto Arts Blanch Barajas, Pasco City Council Woman Saul Mendoza, Pasco City Mayor Eduardo Alatriste, Radio DJ for 104.9 FM Fire Norma Stewart, Radio DJ for La Raza 100.1 FM Gabriel Portugal, President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce/ Retired Principal Gracie Valle Chimal, Pasco Kiwanis President, Pasco School District Community Outreach

If you are interested in checking out a book or buying one to celebrate Hispanic Heritage, PBS offers their 2021 colorful children’s book list:

