Reading for the Future: Holiday Contest

Three elementary students have a chance to be featured on Good Morning Northwest

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Reading for the Future highlights a unique opportunity in partnership with the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC), for elementary school students this holiday to be featured on Good Morning Northwest on KAPP-KVEW Local News.

Parents can submit a video of their children sharing what they are thankful for this holiday season, and three winners will be featured on-air and will also win a holiday-themed book from CRFMC.

“It’s a great way for a parent and child to discuss what they are thankful for this holiday season,” said Elizabeth Barnes, executive director for CRFMC.

SUBMIT BY DECEMBER 3, 2021 (Instructions Below):

Email video and information below to AmandaM@KappKvew.com

Video your (Grades K-6) elementary student’s answer to, “What are you thankful for this year?”

MUST have Parents Permission to air video

Record video 30 minutes or less, horizontally.

Email this information (Copy & Paste and Answer Questions in email) Child’s Name (First name): Child’s Age & Grade: Confirm Parent/Guardian Permission to air? (Yes or No) Parent/Guardian Name: Parent/Guardian Number: Parent/Guardian Email: Any additional information we need to know?

NOTE TO PARENTS: We are only airing the child’s first name, age and/or grade in the video. We will send you an email if your child will be featured on the December 8th show and where they can receive their free holiday-themed book from CRFMC.

“The Children’s Foundation of the Mid-Columbia uses books as the cornerstone for parents’ and children’s communication. Through literacy, parents and children can deepen their relationship, open up conversation pieces, and grow and develop their communication.” – Elizabeth Barnes, Executive Director, CRFMC

