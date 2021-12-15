Reading for the Future: Just Joel’s Café makes a difference for the holidays

KENNEWICK, Wash. — This week, Reading for the Future, in partnership with the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC), highlights a local business making a difference in our community.

“You know we don’t count calories; we count smiles,” said Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel’s Café.

Joel Watson, the owner of Just Joel’s Café in Kennewick, is not only known for his breakfast, lunch, and pie but for supporting those in need. This Christmas, Watson is working with his customers and the community to collect donated toys and needed items for homeless teens in the shelter.

Watson said there are several ways you can help; you can stop by the Café December 15th and pick up an envelope with a teen’s Christmas wish from the Angel tree or donate needed items and toys for teens by December 20th.

You can drop off all donations at:

Just Joel’s Café

1505 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Open Wednesday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s us here in our own backyard taking care of each other. The big hashtag I have is #TogetherWeCan. Because I believe together, we can get through this pandemic and get through whatever life’s got in front of us.” said Watson.

Story Time: Joel Watson reads “If You Give A Pig A Pancake” By: Laura Numeroff

