Reading for the Future: REACH Mini Mobile Museum

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) has partnered with the REACH Mini Mobile Museum to help bring interactive education programs to classrooms and science events throughout the Tri-Cities.

For the 2021-2022 school year, if the REACH Mini Mobile Museum visits your school or event, CRFMC will also give each elementary student a free STEM children’s book or for each visiting family for science/STEM events.

What is the REACH Mini Mobile Museum?

“The REACH Mini Mobile Museum brings interactive education programs to classrooms and science/STEM events throughout the Tri-Cities region, including standards-based lessons in geology, ecosystem ecology, Hanford history, and more.” -Jenna Rudolph, Education Outreach Coordinator, REACH Museum

What are the topics?

Hour-long interactive program options:

How can I book a visit?

Thanks to the generous support from the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia and Fluor, scholarships through grants are available to cover Mini Mobile Museum program costs for qualifying schools. Click here to apply: www.visitthereach.org

“Hour-long interactive programs serve one or two classes at a time and can be scheduled any time during the school day,” according to the REACH Museum.

$90 per one-hour program for one class (up to 30 students)

$120 per hour for two classes simultaneously

$60 per class for multiple consecutive hours.

For additional questions and resources, visit their website: www.visitthereach.org

“Hands-on education is truly the best way to learn. So we are so excited to be able to tie literacy into that hands-on experience to be able to take home a book that relates to what the Mini Mobile Museum is about for children to deepen their understanding of the topic. To go beyond what they learned in the classroom through the Mini Mobile Museum and dive deep using a STEM-based book.” Elizabeth Barnes, Executive Director, CRFMC

REACH Mini Mobile Museum Preview

