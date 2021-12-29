Reading for the Future: Resolution Read Campaign

The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia distributes 6,000 books to the community.

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — 2022 is right around the corner, and in honor of the new year, the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) is challenging the community to read every day for 20 minutes with a child. CRFMC is kicking off its social media campaign, Resolution Read, with a free book drive-thru sponsored by the Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS).

The drive-thru will be on January 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canyon View Elementary School’s parking lot in Kennewick (1229 W 22nd Pl, Kennewick, WA 99337). CRFMC will donate 2,400 books at the event, giving 12 to each family for the first 200 who attend the drive-thru event.

CRFMC said they will also donate 300 book bags to local community groups to give to low-income families they serve. In total, for Resolution Reads, CRFMC will be giving away 6,000 books to the community.

“We are really excited that so many families are making the resolution to read 20 minutes every day with their children,” said Elizabeth Barnes, the executive director for CRFMC.

Before the drive-thru event, HMIS employees labeled and bagged thousands of books for the event. KAPP-KVEW received a behind the scenes look.

