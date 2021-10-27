Reading for the Future: Team Read

One-on-one mentoring program for K-3rd is looking for volunteers in North Franklin School District

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Reading for the Future highlights a critical reading program offered by the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC).

Team Read is a one-on-one mentoring program where volunteers help children in Kindergarten through 3rd grade who are three to six months behind in their reading for 30 minute tutoring sessions twice a week. Elizabeth Barnes, the executive director of CRFMC, said for the first time in 20 years, thanks to a huge grant, the foundation can offer this program outside of Kennewick.

Team Read is now available to 100 children in the North Franklin School District, including Mesa Elementary, Basin City Elementary, and Connell Elementary.

“The program already started in October, but we still need volunteers who live in these communities. If you have two 30 minute blocks a week that you can go out and provide one-on-one tutoring for a child that just needs a little extra help to be a proficient reader, we are asking for you to volunteer to provide and enrich your community,” said Barnes.

So, how important is it to be at a proficient reading level by the end of 3rd grade?

“All studies show that if a child is on grade level by the end of 3rd grade, they are most likely to graduate and the change they go on to college is exceptionally high,” said Barnes.

Annie E. Casey Foundation found in a long-term study that students who were not proficient in reading by the end of 3rd grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school than proficient readers.

88% of students who failed to earn a high school diploma were struggling readers in 3rd grade. ( Annie E. Casey Foundation )

According to an article published for the National Conference of State Legislatures , “3rd grade has been identified as important to reading literacy because it is the final year children are learning to read, after which students are “reading to learn.” If they are not proficient readers when they begin fourth grade, as much as half of the curriculum they will be taught will be incomprehensible.”

“So by volunteering for an hour a week, you could make a difference in that child’s life to come out and help us.” – Elizabeth Barnes, Executive Director of CRFMC

Team Read is currently offered in select elementary schools in the Kennewick School District: Cascade Elementary, Eastgate Elementary, Edison Elementary, Fuerza Elementary, Sage Crest Elementary, Southgate Elementary, Sunset View Elementary, Vista Elementary, and Washington Elementary.

Volunteers will be asked to pass a background check with the school district they are volunteering in.

You can also email Meggan Tjarks, Team Read Director, for additional questions: meggan@read20minutes.com

