Reading for the Future: Ways to Support Children’s Literacy

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) invites you to support children’s literacy throughout Benton and Franklin Counties through their ‘Books and Vines’ silent and live auction fundraiser.

The event will be held on September 10th and the silent auction is currently open until Friday at 9 p.m. on the website: www.read20minutes.com. The live auction starts virtually at 6 p.m. the night of September 10th. You can participate through the Give Smart Link: https://BnV21.givesmart.com or text BnV21 to 76278.

The CRFMC made the move to a virtual platform this week due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the community. “We are grateful to our donors, sponsors, and supporters for their understanding and look forward to another great event benefiting childhood literacy,” said Elizabeth Barnes, CRFMC executive director.

The tables for the event are currently sold out, but the ‘Books and Vines: An Interactive Viewing Party’ will feature award-winning food and wine from J. Bookwalter Winery in Richland.

All proceeds from the event will fund the foundation’s mission to provide tools for the most vulnerable children and families across Benton and Franklin Counties, according to the CRFMC.

“Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, CRFMC has donated more than 75,000 books throughout the community, and the foundation’s efforts are more critical now than ever.” -Elizabeth Barnes, CRFMC Executive Director

Interested in Reading for the Future with your children? You can tune in every Wednesday morning on Good Morning Northwest from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for upcoming events, resources and tools for your family. Learn more about the 20 Minutes a Day initiative: Reading for the Future: The importance of reading 20 minutes a day

