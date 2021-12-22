Reading for the Future: Winter Break Reading

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. –We hear about the summer slide, regression, or loss in learning among students over the summer break, but winter break is also a time when learning loss can occur. The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) reminds parents about the importance of reading over the winter holidays.

Reading for the Future: 24 Days of Reading

“Research shows that over holiday breaks, winter break, summer break, there is always regression in reading if you don’t read with your kids 20 minutes every day. So the easiest way to ensure your child is going to be on grade level, exactly the same place when they left at the beginning of winter break, is to read 20 minutes a day with your child,” said Elizabeth Barnes, the executive director of the CRFMC.

The first five years of learning are critical. Research shows that by the time a child is five-years-old their brain is 90% developed, said Barnes. Barnes said reading 20 minutes is not just about building vocabulary and critical thinking skills but creating a bond with you and your child. She mentions it allows you to engage in conversations about real-life situations that children can relate to through books.

One of the best ways to get your children to read with you every day during the winter break is to find books that they will enjoy. Here is a list of some of Barnes recommendations:

