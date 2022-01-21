RECALL: FRIGG Silicone Pacifier posing a choking hazard

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Mushie & Co recalls more than 330,000 FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers due to a possible choking hazard.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, “the base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.” Mushie & Co received eight reporters, and the manufacturer received more than 200 reports of the base of the silicone nipple detaching, according to CNN.

Mushie & Co reported the recall includes the two designs (Classic and Daisy) that were created in two sizes for zero to six months and 6-18 months and were sold in more than 40 colors.

The FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers were sold (from April 2021-December 2021) at:

SpearmintLOVE

TJ Maxx

Lil Tulips

Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide

Online at www.mushie.com

Online at www.amazon.com

Mushi & Co said no injuries were reported, but they are asking consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit.”

Mushi & Co Return and Refund Policy:

“To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co. Consumers should then properly dispose of the pacifier by placing both pieces into the garbage.”

Contact Mushie & Co at 877-687-4431 EST Monday through Friday or email at productsafety@mushie.com.