Reckless gunman arrested in Benton County after stealing vehicle in Prosser

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement officers with the Benton County Sherriff’s Department arrested a suspect who recklessly discharged his weapon while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sherriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of Hansen Rd and Gibbon Rd. Reports indicated that someone was allegedly firing a weapon recklessly from a pickup truck, but the vehicle was gone by the time that Benton County deputies arrived on the scene.

Law enforcement officials quickly sprung into action, picking up the pace on I-82 to catch up with the suspect. Eventually, officers were able to reach the vehicle, pull them over and make contact with the suspect.

RELATED: Suspected DUI driver crashes into bicyclist in Kennewick

After running the vehicle’s plates, deputies discovered that the pickup truck was reported stolen out of Prosser earlier in the day. Additionally, sheriff’s deputies discovered the firearm in question when they searched the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male whose identity hasn’t been released to the public, was promptly placed under arrest and was taken into custody by the officers. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, drive-by shooting and driving under the influence.

This is a developing story. As more information is provided by local law enforcement, the details of this case will be updated.

RELATED HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Seattle detectives use woman’s DNA to crack 1997 cold case of dead infant found in gas station restroom

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.