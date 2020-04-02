Recognize him? Man wanted for assaulting Kennewick loss prevention officer

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photos: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer.

According to KPD, around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday they were alerted to the assault at Fred Meyer.

They say the suspect was trying to get away with a stolen item when he assaulted the loss prevention officer.

The suspect got away in a vehicle and he hasn’t been seen since.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and another tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 509-628-0333 and reference this case number: 20-12705 Robbery

Comments

comments