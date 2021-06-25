Record breaking temps on the way, with an unprecedented heat wave in all of our areas starts today – Jason

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

Good Friday and welcome to the weekend.

And what a weekend it’s going to be. The heat today is on par with what we’ve seen all week, but the heat really kicks up starting Saturday.

The Excessive Heat Warning starts today and is good until Thursday evening, with a possibility it will be extended past that. Expect highs for all of our areas between 105° and 114° between tomorrow and all of next week.

Overnight tonight will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Tomorrow will be well into the triple digits for our highs.

This heat wave will be unrelenting, so please prepare for the long haul.

Be safe and have a great weekend!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.