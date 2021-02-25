Record-setting 1,700 vaccinations administered at the Benton County Fairgrounds

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Officials from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team confirm that the Benton County Fairgrounds administered over 1,700 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 24. The site will continue to operate through Saturday, February 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Yesterday, the site set a new record by administering over 1,600 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses. Today, it broke that record.

Officials at the mass vaccination site are upholding this pace to make up for the location’s closure last week. Weather caused shipping delays that forced the Benton County Fairgrounds to remain closed for the entirety of last week. Therefore, officials at the site expect that they’ll continue at this rapid pace to administer all of their vaccine doses.

Today, only Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses were administered for those who already received their first dose. Participants are required to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof of their first vaccination. The front of that card should indicate the date of the first vaccination in addition to the brand of vaccine.

If you’ve already received your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds, you should already have this card. Those who misplaced it can access their vaccination record through the Washington State Department of Health’s online immunization records system here.

The holding line continues to be a successful way for officials at the site to use the remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of each day. However, only people who were previously administered their first dose of the vaccine are eligible to wait on the holding line without an appointment.

Officials at the site also confirmed that 500 Moderna vaccines will be administered Friday, February 26 and Saturday, February 27. Only those who received their first dose of the Moderna shot will receive a second at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site this week.

All appointments for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine have been filled for this week. However, officials from the site say that additional appointments may become available on the COVID-19 Assistance Line at (800) 525-0127. Benton County Fairgrounds officials that you’ll need to press the pound key (#) on your phone once the line connects.

Remember: You may only receive a vaccination at the Benton County Fairgrounds if you received your first dose there as well.

