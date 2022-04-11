RECORD SNOW: Tri-Cities set new snowfall record by 9am Monday

Eastern Washington and Oregon woke up to a blanket of snow Monday morning! The calendar may say April. However, the latest system to impact the region quickly brought a taste of winter back before sunrise.

One of the highest amount of snowfall recorded was found in Richland, with 2.2″ on the ground by 9am.

The National Weather Service confirms this sets a new daily snow record. The last time the Tri-Cities received measurable snowfall this later in the year was 0.3″ back in 1935.