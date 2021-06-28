Record Temperatures to be broken today and tomorrow for Tri-Cities, Yakima and our entire region – Jason
Good Monday, and I hope you’re staying cool!
This unprecidented heat wave continues. Records are expected to fall today and tomorrow.
Every heat record for the area will be broken by tomorrow afternoon
Current records-
-Tri-Cities 115° in 1939
-Yakima – 110° in 1971
-Ellensburg – 110° in 1928
-Walla Walla – 114° in 1961
-Hermiston – 113° in 1961
-Pendleton – 113° in 1961
We will update this story as records get broken.
Be safe, hydrate, and limit your time outside!
-Jason
