Recycling sites accepting Christmas trees
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — There are sites around the Tri-Cities and Yakima recycling Christmas trees after the holiday season.
Hundreds of Christmas trees appeared to be dropped off for recycling near the Tri-Cities Cross Country Running Course on Road 36 just past Pasco Golf Land.
Officials say they’re looking for trees without any decorations.
Camp Prime Time in Yakima is recycling Christmas trees for the 31st consecutive year. The trees will be used to produce clean renewable electricity at a local biomass facility.
Christmas tree recycling locations:
Pasco – Tri-Cities Cross Country Running Course, Road 36, north of Pasco Golf Land
Kennewick – Waste Management, Kennewick Transfer Station, for customers
Richland – Curbside pickup first two weeks of January, trees more than six feet need to be cut in half
Yakima – Papé Machinery, 3110 Fruitvale Blvd., through January 10th
