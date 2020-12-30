Recycling sites accepting Christmas trees

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — There are sites around the Tri-Cities and Yakima recycling Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Hundreds of Christmas trees appeared to be dropped off for recycling near the Tri-Cities Cross Country Running Course on Road 36 just past Pasco Golf Land.

What do you plan on doing with your Christmas tree? 🎄 It appears hundreds have already dropped theirs off for recycling at the #TriCities Cross Country Running Course off of Road 36 in #Pasco @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/NMVDzDfx97 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) December 29, 2020

Officials say they’re looking for trees without any decorations.

Camp Prime Time in Yakima is recycling Christmas trees for the 31st consecutive year. The trees will be used to produce clean renewable electricity at a local biomass facility.

Christmas tree recycling locations:

Pasco – Tri-Cities Cross Country Running Course, Road 36, north of Pasco Golf Land

Kennewick – Waste Management, Kennewick Transfer Station, for customers

Richland – Curbside pickup first two weeks of January, trees more than six feet need to be cut in half

Yakima – Papé Machinery, 3110 Fruitvale Blvd., through January 10th

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.