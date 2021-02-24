Red Cross asks community for donations after U.S. snowstorms

KENNEWICK, Wash — The Red Cross needs blood donations after thousands were cancelled due to the historic snowstorms across the country.

According to a news release, “record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.”

Betsy Robertson, a spokesperson for the Red Cross’ Northwest region, said an estimated 21,000 donations were impacted.

“What we’re focused on right now is making up for the loss of donations,” Robertson said. “Right now is the time for people to make donations if you’re in an area where you can get to a blood drive safely.”

The Red Cross currently supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and a single donation has the opportunity to save up to three lives.

“It’s important to just get across how vital donations are,” Robertson said. “The truth is that you are making an incredible impact for someone, another human, who is going to need that blood.”

A list of times and locations in Benton County is below:

Kennewick

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tri City Court Club, 1350 N Grant Street

2/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Breshears Professional Photography, 7201 W Clearwater Ave, Suite 105B

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2001 West Kennewick Ave.

3/25/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Kennewick, 7202 W Deschutes

3/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd

3/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., LDS – Kennewick East Stake, 820 S. Buntin

Prosser

3/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prosser Memorial Health, 723 Memorial St

Richland

Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way, see Redcrossblood.org for times.

2/25/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Energy NW – Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr.

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

2/26/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kennewick Stake Gage, 895 Gage Blvd.

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Community Church, 150 Gage Blvd

