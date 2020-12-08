Red Cross has need for plasma, blood donations during pandemic

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Red Cross on Monday said the need for convalescent plasma and blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic is endless, even with a vaccine on the way.

The Red Cross consistently helps hospitals throughout the area make sure there are enough products for patients.

“As the number COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased, the Red Cross has begun to distribute record numbers of convalescent plasma products to hospitals across the country,” said Michele Roth, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Central and Southeastern Washington.

Plasma has been used previously when new diseases arise and vaccines aren’t available.

“More recently, some information suggests that convalescent plasma could help some coronavirus patients – especially those who are seriously ill,” said Roth.

Survivors of COVID-19 have the unique ability to provide convalescent plasma that can help up to four patients recover from the virus.

There are blood centers in Yakima and Richland, click here for more information.

